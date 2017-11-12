Death toll rises in magnitude 7.2 quake along Iran-Iraq border

More than 140 people died after a massive earthquake hit Sunday along the Iran-Iraq border, the Associated Press reported. The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey measured at magnitude 7.2, was centered near the city of Halabja in northern Iraq at hit at 9:18 p.m. local time. Iranian authorities reported late Sunday 140 people were killed and 860 injured across 14 provinces, while Iraqi officials reported at least six deaths and 200 injuries in their country.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story