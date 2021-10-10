: Debt-ceiling fight delayed, but Yellen warns potential for ‘catastrophe’ remains

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday of “catastrophe” if Senate Republicans’ unwillingness to raise the debt ceiling causes the U.S. to default in December.
