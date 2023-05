Debt-ceiling negotiations are at a “pause,” said Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, a key ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to multiple reports. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the pause would last. Graves also said the White House’s team was being “unreasonable.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

