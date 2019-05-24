Deckers shares rise as interest in Ugg lifts in the U.S.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. jumped 6.4% in Friday premarket trading after the company reported earnings that beat expectations. The stock rise was nearly as much as interest in the Ugg brand in the U.S. “According to Google Trends, interest in Ugg over the past year grew by 7%,” said Chief Executive David Powers in the earnings call, according to a FactSet transcript. Powers said the brand acquired almost 1.5 million new customers. “There is still opportunity for Deckers to continue to drive upside in sales and possibly margins, though investments in marketing, digital and analytics may temper such opportunity in the near-term after two years of favorable weather and strong execution,” wrote Wedbush analysts. Wedbush rates Deckers shares neutral with a $138 price target, up from $130. Deckers portfolio also includes Hoka One One and Teva. Deckers shares have rallied 15.2% for the year to date, exceeding the S&P 500 index , which is up 12.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

