A comparison of valuation ratios and expected growth through 2025 highlight Amazon as a “happy medium” among the biggest tech companies.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Banking: Wells Fargo hikes dividend more than other banks but banks hit pause button on stock buyback plans - July 3, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. manufacturers contract for eighth month in a row and are weakest since the pandemic lockdowns - July 3, 2023
- U.S. construction spending rose in May - July 3, 2023