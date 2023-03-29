Office property values have been declining since the pandemic began, but some commercial real-estate investment trusts are expected to sail through the storm.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Help My Career: Is pay transparency a win-win? Harvard Business School professor says it’s not always good to know what your coworkers make. - March 29, 2023
- Need to Know: Banks were worth owning before the SVB collapse and are even better investments now, says these strategists. - March 29, 2023
- : UBS brings back Ermotti to lead Credit Suisse integration - March 29, 2023