This could be a good time for investors to pour money into stocks of companies involved in the production of oil and natural gas. And the best reason for that may have nothing to do with military conflict.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Movers & Shakers: Ryanair shares rise on airline’s dividend plan, Organigram soars on investment and Tesla declines - November 6, 2023
- Market Extra: Why the S&P 500 ETF’s rare triple ‘gap ups’ isn’t a buy signal - November 6, 2023
- Deep Dive: Five potential takeover targets in the oil industry, following deals by Exxon Mobil and Chevron - November 6, 2023