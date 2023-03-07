Bank stocks were hit hard, as investors braced for a longer cycle of interest rate increases. Electric vehicle makers also stumbled.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Deep Dive: These stocks fared the worst as Powell pushed the market down Tuesday - March 7, 2023
- : Biden White House and bipartisan group of 12 senators back TikTok ban - March 7, 2023
- Where Should I Retire?: I’m 50 and considering an early retirement. I want a vibrant place with moderate-left demographics where I can stretch out my savings - March 7, 2023