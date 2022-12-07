Deere & Co. announced Wednesday afternoon that it is raising its quarterly dividend to $1.20 a share. The new dividend marks a roughly 6% increase from the prior level of $1.13 a share. Deere shares are up 0.5% in Wednesday’s session. They’ve gained 22% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 has fallen 16%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

