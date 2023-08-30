Deere & Co. DE said Wednesday its board has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.35 a share from $1.25 previously. The maker of agricultural equipment said the new dividend will be payable Nov. 8 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 29. The stock was up 2.4% but has fallen 3.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story