Deere and Co. DE said Wednesday its board has raised the industrials company’s dividend by 5 cents to $1.25 a share. The dividend is payable on May 8 to shareholders of record on March 31. Deere shares are up 20% in the past 12 months, contrasting with a loss of around 7% for the S&P 500 index SPX in the same span. The outperformance has not held this year, with the stock down 0.4% so far in 2023 versus a gain of more than 4% for the broader index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

