Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Deere’s stock surges toward record after profit and sales beats, upbeat outlook

Deere’s stock surges toward record after profit and sales beats, upbeat outlook

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 3 mins ago

Shares of Deere & Co. surged 4.4% toward a record high in premarket trading Friday, after the agriculture and construction equipment maker reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that were well above expectations, while providing a somewhat upbeat outlook. Net income for the quarter to Aug. 2 fell to $811 million, or $2.57 a share, from $899 million, or $2.81 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.26. Total revenue fell 11% to $8.93 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $7.50 billion. Within Deere’s business segments, agriculture and turf sales fell 5% to $5.67 billion, but topped the FacSet consensus of $5.23 billion, while construction and forestry sales dropped 28% to $2.19 billion but beat expectations of $1.62 billion. For the fiscal 2020, Deere expects agriculture and turf sales to fall 20% and construction and forestry sales to declined 25%, while current FactSet consensus estimates imply declines of 11.2% and 31.2%, respectively. “Although unsettled market conditions and related customer uncertainty are expected to have a moderating effect on key markets in the near term, we believe Deere is well-positioned to help make our customers more profitable and sustainable,” said Chief Executive John May. Deere’s stock has more than doubled (up 156.8%) year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.