Definitive Healthcare prices IPO at $27, above range

Definitive Healthcare Corp. said late Tuesday it priced its initial public offering at $27 a share, selling more than 15 million shares above an expected range between $21 and $24 a share. The shares are slated to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DH on Wednesday. Underwriters including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2.3 million shares at the IPO price. Definitive provides a healthcare commercial intelligence and analytics platform and its IPO is part of a busy week for launches, with 2021 poised to be the biggest year ever for IPO proceeds. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

