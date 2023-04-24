Delaware is set to become the 22nd U.S. state to allow adults over age 21 to buy cannabis after Gov. Governor John Carney on Friday said he would not veto cannabis measures OK’d by the state’s legislature. Alliance Global Partners analyst Aaron Grey said the state is expected to eventually generate $300 million in annual sales, after rolling out as expected in late 2024. The measures drew enough votes to override a veto by the governor, Grey said. Delaware plans to sanction 30 retail locations. Columbia Care CCHWF currently operates three medical dispensaries in Delaware and two medical cultivation facilities. Columbia Care stock is down 36.7% in 2023, while the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF MSOS is down 26.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

