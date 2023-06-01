Dell’s earnings and revenue plunged in the fiscal first quarter but easily beat expectations amid the largest downturn for PC sales ever recorded.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘How to travel for free’: I spent $500 hosting my friend for a week. Should she have paid for food and utilities? - June 1, 2023
- : Dell stock jumps after early earnings release shows largest sales decline on record, but still beats expectations - June 1, 2023
- Commodities Corner: Dr. Copper’s weak performance suggests more economic woes ahead - June 1, 2023