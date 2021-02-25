Dell Technologies’ Q4 profit, sales rise

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. rose more than 3% in the extended session Thursday after the tech company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that were better than Wall Street expected. Dell said it earned $1.3 billion, or $1.57 a share, in the quarter, compared with $416 million, or 54 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Dell earned $2.70 a share, compared with $2 a share a year ago. Revenue rose 9% to $26.1 billion, Dell said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Dell to report adjusted earnings of $2.14 a share on sales of $24.5 million. “This year’s strong results are a testament to the flexibility of Dell Technologies’ business model and the resilience of our team,” Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said in a statement. Dell’s full-year revenue rose 2% to $94.2 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 2.5%.

