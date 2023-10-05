Dell Technologies Inc. DELL said Thursday it is adding $5 billion to its share buyback authorization, adding to the remaining $5 billion. In a statement released ahead of an investor day, the company said it’s also planning to raise its quarterly dividend by 10% or more annually through fiscal 2028. The company is targeting compounded annual revenue growth of 3% to 4% and adjusted per-share earnings growth of 8% or more over the long term. “We are incredibly well positioned for this next wave of technology expansion, growth and progress,” said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer , in a statement. “Whether it’s workplace solutions, multicloud, intelligence at the edge, or AI and now GenAI — all of it takes a whole lot of what we offer.” The stock fell 3% premarket but is up 67% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

