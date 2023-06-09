Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL approach the end of the regular session Friday poised to achieve their longest winning streak on record, up for an 11th trading day. The stock has gained more than 13% in the period, and a close at Friday’s current levels would be Delta stock’s highest since March 8, when it closed at $39.73. Delta and other major U.S. airlines were in the black on Friday, with the U.S. Global Jets ETF looking at weekly gains of nearly 4%. U.S. airlines are bracing for a busy summer travel seasonMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

