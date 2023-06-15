Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL said Thursday it’s resuming the payment of a quarterly dividend some three years after it suspended the program in March of 2020 during the pandemic. The carrier said it will pay a dividend of 10 cents a share on Aug. 7 to shareholders of record as of July 17. The move comes after the company repaid more than $10 billion of debt in the last two years. The stock has gained 28% in the year to date, while theJU.S. Global JETS ETF JETS has gained 19% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

