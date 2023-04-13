Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL surged 3.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported first-quarter profit that missed expectations but revenue that beat, and said it was “confident” in its full-year outlook. The company reported a net loss that narrowed to $363 million, or 57 cents a share, from $940 million, or $1.48 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the company swung to adjusted earnings per share of 25 cents from a per-share loss of $1.23, but that missed the FactSet consensus 29 cents. Revenue grew 36.5% to $12.76 billion, above the FactSet consensus $11.98 billion, as passenger revenue jumped 50.7% to $10.41 billion while cargo and other revenue combined fell 3.8% to $2.35 billion. Load factor improved to 81% from 75% but was below the FactSet consensus of 83.2%. “With solid March quarter profitability and a strong outlook for the June quarter, we are confident in our full-year guidance for revenue growth of 15 to 20 percent year over year, earnings of $5 to $6 per share and free cash flow of over $2 billion,” said Chief Executive Ed Bastian. The stock has gained 2.7% year to date through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund JETS has advanced 5.5% and the S&P 500 SPX has tacked on 6.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story