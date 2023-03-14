Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL was little changed in premarket trading Tuesday, erasing an earlier loss of as much as 1.5%, after the air carrier affirmed its first-quarter outlook for revenue growth and earnings per share. The company said it expect EPS of 15 cents to 40 cents, which surrounds the FactSet consensus of 33 cents, and revenue to be 14% to 17% above 2019 levels, which is the same as the outlook Delta provided in mid-January. The company also affirmed its outlook for adjusted operating margin of 4% to 6%. Delta’s update comes after fellow air carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc. UALwarned late Monday of a surprise first-quarter loss, sending the stock down 6.0% in Tuesday’s premarket. Delta’s stock has gained 4.0% over the past three months through Monday, while the U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund JETS has tacked on 2.2% and the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 3.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

