Democrat Ralph Northam projected to win Virginia governor’s race

Democrat Ralph Northam will win the Virginia governor’s race, the Associated Press and NBC News projected Tuesday night, in what many analysts see as a rebuke to President Donald Trump. With more than 60% of the votes counted, Northam led Republican Ed Gillespie 51.7% to 47.2%. Gillespie, a Republican establishment candidate, was endorsed by Trump. Coming a year after presidential elections, the Virginia governor’s race is traditionally seen as a bellwether of voter sentiment toward the incumbent president.

