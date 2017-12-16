Democrat Schumer vows to push for Senate vote on net neutrality: report

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday he would use the Congressional Review Act as a vehicle to force a Senate vote on the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal this week of Obama-era rules on net neutrality, according to a Reuters report. Those rules barred internet service providers from discriminating against content, content providers or consumers, provided the content in question is legal. The commission voted 3-2, along party lines, on Thursday to repeal those rules. Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, who joined the commission during the Obama administration as a Republican member put forth by Sen. Mitch McConnell, reportedly said the rollback of the rules could benefit consumers as broadband providers such as AT&T and Comcast offer wider ranges of internet service options. Even if Schumer succeeds in getting senators on the record on net neutrality the move is not expected to have an impact on the rollback.

