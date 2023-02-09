Rep. Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, was assaulted Thursday morning in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building, her chief of staff said. “Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” said her chief of staff Nick Coe on Twitter. There’s no evidence the attack was politically motivated. Craig called 911 and the attacker fled the scene, said Coe. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

