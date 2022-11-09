Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has defeated Republican challenger Don Bolduc, according to an Associated Press projection. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report had viewed the race as “Lean D,” making it one of nine competitive Senate contests that would help determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Republican Ted Budd wins in North Carolina’s key Senate race - November 8, 2022
- Democratic incumbent Hassan wins in New Hampshire’s key Senate race - November 8, 2022
- Key Words: Lindsey Graham says midterm elections ‘definitely not a Republican wave, that’s for darn sure’ - November 8, 2022
Discussion about this post