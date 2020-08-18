Democratic National Convention viewing audience shrinks 28% opening night

Opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention drew 28% fewer viewers than in 2016, according to Monday ratings from Nielsen Holdings . The virtually-held political convention, a first in U.S. history, attracted 18.7 million viewers, compared with 26 million for the TV-centric 2016 edition despite speeches from former First Lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. This year’s convention was to be held in Milwaukee, but the pandemic has forced it and next week’s Republican National Convention to broadcast remotely. National and cable networks are providing live cut-ins to speeches around the events.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

