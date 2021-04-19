: Democrats’ desire to fast-track infrastructure bill could run into a familiar foe — the Senate parliamentarian

Using the budget reconciliation process to speed President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill through Congress with only Democratic votes will pose new procedural and political hurdles that the party avoided in their earlier fiscal stimulus bill, their first big legislative package, experts say.
