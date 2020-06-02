Democrats unsuccessfully tried to get the Senate to condemn President Donald Trump’s move to clear protestors from a park to allow him to visit a church for a photo-op.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Personal Finance Daily: Black Americans are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 and is it safer to stay at an Airbnb during your summer vacation? - June 2, 2020
- Democrats fail in effort to get Senate to condemn Trump for church photo-op - June 2, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ that effective coronavirus vaccine will be developed - June 2, 2020