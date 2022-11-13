Democrats retain control of the Senate as Cortez Masto wins in Nevada
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Democrats retain control of the Senate as Cortez Masto wins in Nevada - November 12, 2022
- : Midterm elections: Democrats hold Senate as Republicans fewer than 10 wins away from House control - November 12, 2022
- The Moneyist: ‘I’m spending a fortune on home maintenance. I realize my second husband is essentially living in my house for free’: What is a fair way to split costs? - November 12, 2022