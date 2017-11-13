Denali Therapeutics seeks up to $100 million in initial public offering

Denali Therapeutics Inc. hopes to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday. A $100 million IPO listing is usually a placeholder and is subject to change. The South San Francisco, Calif.-based biotech company specializes in developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. With no revenue, the company reported a net loss of $86.7 million, or $3.37 a share in 2016. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Evercore ISI are listed as underwriters for the offering. The company plans to list its ticker as “DNLI” on the Nasdaq.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story