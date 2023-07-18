Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said he hopes Donald Trump won’t face charges after the former president said he’d been notified by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target in the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “I hope he doesn’t get charged,” said DeSantis, who is challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. “I don’t think it’ll be good for the country.” In an interview with CNN, DeSantis said it won’t serve the country to have an election focused on the past, and said “I’ve got to focus on looking forward.” Trump is more than 30 points ahead of DeSantis in an average of polls about the GOP nomination for 2024. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story