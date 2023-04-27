German lender Deutsche Bank said its liquidity rode the turbulent wave last month, when it experienced a 15% drop in its stock following a sudden spike in credit default swaps. Its Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke told Bloomberg on Thursday that the lender was the victim of a “speculative attack”.
