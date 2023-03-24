Deutsche Bank shares XE:DBK slumped 8% in Frankfurt trade on Friday, as worries over bank sector health focus on another global systemically important bank. Deutsche Bank’s 5-year credit-default swaps widened on Thursday, in what Reuters reported was the largest one-day rise in its history. Its AT1 bonds have tumbled in value after Switzerland wiped out Credit Suisse’s securities after the state-backed takeover by UBS. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

