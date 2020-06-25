Rep. Devin Nunes cannot sue Twitter Inc. over parody accounts — including a fake cow — that mock him, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Biden to attend Democratic convention in Milwaukee, but delegates urged to stay home - June 24, 2020
- Devin Nunes can’t sue Twitter over insults from fake cow, judge rules - June 24, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: As Spain welcomes back tourists, this tiny island finds ‘hearts divided’ with hope and anxiety - June 24, 2020