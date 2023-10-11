The trial success of Novo Nordisk’s hit drug against kidney failure sent shares of a German kidney dialysis services firm plummeting on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dialysis-company stocks slide after Ozempic trial’s success in treating kidney disease - October 11, 2023
- : Americans are less confident they can make the minimum payments on their credit cards, New York Fed says - October 11, 2023
- The View From Unretirement: In retirement, time is short. Don’t waste it on things you hate. - October 11, 2023