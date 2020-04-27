Diamond Offshore files for bankruptcy, stock plunges

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. plummeted 61% toward a record low in premarket trading Monday, after the oil driller said it has filed for bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas. The company said it plans to use the bankruptcy proceedings to restructure and strengthen its balance sheet, and achieve a “more sustainable” debt profile. Diamond said it had sufficient capital to fund operations during the reorganization and does not require additional post-petition financing. “After a careful and diligent review of our financial alternatives, the Board of Directors and management, along with our advisors, concluded that the best path forward for Diamond and its stakeholders is to seek chapter 11 protection,” said Chief Executive Marc Edwards. “Through this process, we intend to restructure our balance sheet to achieve a more sustainable debt level to reposition the business for long-term success.” The stock had plunged 80.4% over the past three months through Friday, while crude oil futures had dropped 73.2% and the S&P 500 had lost 12.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

