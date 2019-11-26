Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision to remove guns was big factor in earnings beat: CFRA

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. reported earnings and sales that beat expectations on Tuesday, which CFRA’s Camilla Yanushevsky attributes, in part, to the retailer’s pullback on gun sales.
