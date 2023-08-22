Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.’s stock DKS tumbled 19% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the retailer’s second-quarter profit missed consensus by a wide margin, while sales also fell short. Pittsburgh-based Dick’s posted net income of $244 million, or $2.82 a share, for the quarter, down from $19 million, or $3.25 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings also came to $2.82, below the $3.81 FactSet consensus. Sales rose 3.6% to $3.224 billion from $3.112 billion a year ago, just below the $3.238 billion FactSet consensus. Same-store sales rose 1.8% to lag the FactSet consensus of 2.7%. “While we posted another double-digit EBT margin, our Q2 profitability was short of our expectations due in largepart to the impact of elevated inventory shrink, an increasingly serious issue impacting many retailers,” said CEO Lauren Hobart in a statement. “Despite moderating our 2023 EPS outlook, the enthusiasm we have for our business and the confidence we have in ourlong-term growth opportunities have never been stronger.” Dick’s is now expecting full-year same-store sales to be flat to up 2%, while FactSet is expecting a 1% rise. It still expects adjusted EPS of $11.50 to $12.30. The company is cutting costs via an optimization plan and eliminated mostly support center staff on Monday. It expects to book a charge of $20 million to cover severance in the third quarter and to book total one-time charges to $24 million to $50 million in fiscal 2023. The stock has gained 22% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story