Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. DKS on Wednesday said it agreed to acquire outdoor retailer Moosejaw from Walmart Inc. WMT. The athletic-gear retail chain said the move would help expand its existing fleet of stores geared toward outdoor activity, which took off during the first two years of the pandemic. The deal is expected to close in March. Moosejaw was founded in Michigan in 1992, runs an e-commerce platform, and also operates physical stores in Michigan, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and Missouri. Dick’s also runs the Public Lands outdoor specialty retailer, which it launched in 2021. When the acquisition closes, Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford will report to Todd Spaletto, President, Public Lands. Shares of Dick’s rose 1.8% on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

