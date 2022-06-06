DiDi Global stock soars to lead NYSE gainers after WSJ report of regulatory ban on users would be lifted

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. shot up 37.8% to pace all NYSE gainers in afternoon trading Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that regulators in China will let the Beijing-based ride-hailing company to add new users. Trading volume ballooned to 240.5 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded on all major U.S. exchanges. The stock’s percentage gain was the stock’s third-largest since it went public in July 2021, behind the 41.7% rally on March 16, 2022 and the record 59.8% run up on March 18, 2022. The stock was on track to close at a two-month high. It has still tumbled 36.6% over the past three months, while the iShares MSCI China ETF has slipped 4.2% and the S&P 500 has declined 4.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

