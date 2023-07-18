Aleph Group, a digital ad company targeting emerging countries based in Dubai and Buenos Aires, said Tuesday it’s withdrawing its registration statement for an initial public offering, which was originally filed in February of 2022. The company’s last filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission was in October of 2022, when it announced plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange with a line-up of eight bank underwriters, led by JP Morgan and Citigroup. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

