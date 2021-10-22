Digital World Acquisition Corp., the SPAC buying Trump Media, jumps again

Digital World Acquisition Corp. , the special purpose acquisition company merging with the newly formed Trump Media & Technology Group, was flirting with $70 per share in early premarket trade, which would represent a rise of more than 50%. The SPAC jumped 357% to $45.40 on Thursday, following the announcement. At $70, DWAC would have a market capitalization of roughly $2 billion. The Digital World transaction values Trump Media at an initial $875 million, for a company which plans to roll out a beta version of a social-media platform next month, and subsequently produce “non-woke” news shows, entertainment and podcasts.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story