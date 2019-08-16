Dillard’s management is silent after earnings miss, and analysts take note

Breaking News
JPMorgan analysts noticed that the earnings release for Dillard’s Inc. second-quarter earnings didn’t include a comment from management, which could suggest a tough road ahead. Dillard’s stock slipped 1.8% in Friday trading after the department store retailer reported earnings and sales that missed expectations. “Importantly, the press release included no commentary from management on 2Q business results versus 2Q of last year when CEO Dillard cited ‘[an] encouraging year-to-date improvement as we head into the important back half of the year,'” the note said. “Looking forward, we note Dillard’s multi-year comp comparisons in 3Q to 4Q stand 540 basis points more challenging on average relative to 1H.” JP Morgan rates Dillard’s underweight with a $37 price target, slashed from $54. Analysts say the company has shifted its merchandise to occupy a space between Macy’s Inc. and Nordstrom Inc. that caters to a higher-income target. And Dillard’s has become more significant with the bankruptcies and store closings in the retail sector. But declining mall traffic and lower e-commerce business will restrict top-line growth. Dillard’s stock is down 8.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

