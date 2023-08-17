Retail chain Dillard’s Inc. DDS on Thursday raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents a share from 20 cents. The dividend is payable on Oct. 30 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 29. Shares were unchanged after hours on Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

