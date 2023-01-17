Dish Network Corp. DISH said Tuesday it has launched an offering of $500 million of senior secured notes, with the proceeds earmarked for the financing of the buildout of wireless infrastructure. The company said the notes will be secured by certain assets of some of its subsidiaries. The company did not say when the notes will mature. The stock was flat premarket but has fallen 60% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

