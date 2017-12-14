Breaking News
Disney-21st Century Fox deal to form box-office powerhouse that's 'hounded' by regulators: analyst

Walt Disney Co.’s deal to buy 21st Century Fox Inc. could create box-office powerhouse, said analyst Rich Tullo of Midtown Partners & Co., and also helps add content to Disney’s over-the-top (OTT) initiative. Tullo said that, although he doesn’t cover either company on a research basis, from the perspective of 2017 box office to date, a combined Disney and Fox looks like “an NBA superteam” on paper. He said nine out of the top 20 box-office hits so far this year were produced by either Fox or Disney, and once Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is released, it will likely be 10 out of 20. “Merging the media assets of 21st Century Fox and Disney is a lot like the story of the fox and the hound,” Tullo wrote in a note to clients. “[T]he combined assets will be better able to schedule blockbusters, have much greater pricing power with SVOD services, MVPDS and in negotiating media ad buys.” The bad news, Tullo said, is that “we think a combined company could be hounded by regulatory, union and consumer pushback.” 21st Century Fox’s stock rose 0.5% in morning trades as Disney shares climbed 0.8%. In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%.

