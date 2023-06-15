Walt Disney Co. DIS on Thursday said its chief financial officer, Christine M. McCarthy, is stepping down and taking a family medical leave of absence. Kevin Lansberry, executive vice president and CFO of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will serve as interim CFO, effective July 1. “Christine has served as a key strategic anchor during a period of great transformation, and she and I have discussed her desire to ensure an orderly and successful CFO succession in advance of the company’s transition to its next chief executive officer,” Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger said in a statement. Disney shares were flat in extended trading Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

