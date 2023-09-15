Walt Disney Co.’s DIS chief information officer is leaving the company, shortly after the announced departure of the company’s chief financial officer. Diane Jurgens left the company this month, according to a Wall Street Journal report late Friday. In June, Disney said CFO Christine McCarthy was leaving to take a medical absence. Jurgens joined Disney in October 2020 under then-Chief Executive Bob Chapek and was responsible for Disney’s enterprise technology organization globally. Chapek was replaced in late 2022 by current Disney CEO Robert Iger.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story