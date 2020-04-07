Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Disney downgraded as analyst says parks attendance could take 2 years to ‘normalize’

Disney downgraded as analyst says parks attendance could take 2 years to ‘normalize’

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 14 mins ago

Walt Disney Co.’s stock fell 1.2% in after-hours trading Tuesday after Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing of concerns about the company’s parks business. “We don’t think Parks can get back to anything close to full capacity until testing and/or vaccines are far more ubiquitous,” he wrote, and in his view, that means it could be 24 months before parks attendance normalizes. “We see the limiting factor as health-care technology as assets like Walt Disney World will either need to operate with social distancing in-place – significantly limiting capacity – or a vaccine will need to be widely enough available that the population will again feel safe in such a gathering,” Cahall said. He argued that absent a health-care breakthrough, early reads from countries like Singapore, China, and South Korea indicate that social-distancing measures must remain to some extent even as countries get their COVID-19 outbreaks under control. Cahall lowered his price target to $107 from $105 in conjunction with the downgrade. Disney shares have lost 30% so far this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 21%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.