Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Disney downgraded to underperform at Imperial on concerns about theme parks, film business in pandemic

Disney downgraded to underperform at Imperial on concerns about theme parks, film business in pandemic

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 8 mins ago

Imperial Capital downgraded Walt Disney Co. shares to underperform from in-line on Thursday, on expectations the company’s theme parks and film business will be hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. Analyst David Miller lowered his stock price target to $105 from $107, about 14% below its current level. Disney shares have climbed 21.2% in the last four weeks, and “we think that based on our experience, the stock has risen too far too fast and the performance is simply due to excitement around the prospects of the domestic theme parks re-opening, for which Disney submitted a plan to Orange County, Florida government officials just yesterday,” Miller wrote in a note to clients. The stock also got a boost from the official re-opening of “Disney Springs” in Florida on May 15, a small shopping complex that will have little effect on the company’s earnings, said Miller. The analyst is advising investors to take profit on Disney stock as it looks like a name that should be traded rather than owned, at least for now, he wrote. Disney shares were down 0.4% premarket and have lost 16% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 10%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.